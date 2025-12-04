×
Motorists to enjoy Sh2 fuel discount in latest Safaricom-Vivo Energy partnership

By Esther Dianah | Dec. 4, 2025
Vivo Energy Kenya Managing Director Peter Murungi and Safaricom Chief Consumer Business Officer Fawzia Kimathi during the Shell fuel deal announcement with Safaricom. The Bundle ya Deree offers exclusive fuel discount and cash back deals, to boost drivers earnings and productivity. [Courtesy, Standard]

Motorists are set to enjoy a Sh2 fuel discount cashback deal aimed at boosting earnings and productivity, in a partnership between Safaricom and Vivo Energy Kenya.

The offer is part of a product dubbed ‘Bundle Ya Deere’, a recently launched proposition by Safaricom to offer cab drivers unique access to connectivity and their work productivity tools.

Under the new partnership with Vivo Energy Kenya, Motorists will enjoy even more value every time they fuel at Shell service stations on Saturdays, across the country.

The consumer offer brings taxi drivers a blend of premium fuel, convenience, and cashback rewards.

The fuel deal is targeted at reducing operational costs, making driving more affordable, and offering a comprehensive solution for drivers' daily needs.

Safaricom’s Chief Consumer Business Officer Fawzia Ali Kimathi said the dual deal will enhance customer value through subsidised operational costs and enhance savings.

"Our commitment remains to listen, innovate, and enhance our customer’s experiences, therefore co-creating solutions that make life better,” he said, adding, “In a mobile and on demand world, this milestone puts together connectivity, convenience and savings, enabling drivers to focus on what they do best.”

Kimathi said drivers are encouraged to fill up their tanks at Shell every Saturday to get the best value from the deal.

To further enhance safety and security, the proposition includes subsidised insurance covers for drivers and riders from accidents, illness, or loss of income, as well as training on financial literacy and road safety.

On financial wellness, Safaricom has rolled out ‘Safire Connect’ empowerment forums that seek to advance knowledge on entrepreneurship, financial wellness and digital and AI fluency, for communities including riders and drivers.

 As part of the Shangwe celebrations marking Safaricom’s 25 years of operations, drivers will benefit from the forums that will cover financial wellness, health and safety, as well as practical ways to utilize digital tools to grow their income for secure livelihoods.

Kimathi’s sentiments were echoed by Vivo Energy Kenya Managing Director Peter Murungi, who said the collaboration will enhance customer experience, making every stop at Shell more rewarding than ever.

“Every day we serve millions of Kenyans across our retail network and today we are excited to join an initiative that offers real, everyday value to taxi drivers across the country,” said Murungi.

