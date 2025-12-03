Delivery platforms expand protections, training for African riders

Glovo Kenya General Manager Caroline Mutuku.

Across African cities, digital delivery platforms are reshaping how young people earn, combining flexibility with technology-driven work.

Riders on motorcycles, bicycles and on foot increasingly rely on app-based platforms to earn income, balance studies, or manage caregiving amid persistent unemployment.

The sector has drawn attention from policymakers and labour experts as governments explore regulations to protect freelancers without stifling the growth of on-demand services.

Social safeguards, fair compensation and skills development are emerging as key priorities for the industry as it matures.

Platforms are experimenting with ways to balance independence with protection. Initiatives such as accident coverage, structured savings and professional development programs are being introduced to attract and retain workers while responding to regulatory and social pressures.

Analysts say these measures could define the future of Africa’s on-demand economy, influencing how other gig platforms operate.

Training and upskilling are becoming central to the conversation. Access to courses in business skills, digital literacy and financial management is seen as a critical differentiator for platforms competing for young workers seeking opportunities beyond short-term delivery gigs.

Glovo, a major player in six African markets including Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, exemplifies this trend.

The company provides riders with accident insurance while on duty and maternity and paternity support, combining flexibility with basic protections. Riders also have access to Glovo’s G-Learning platform, which features more than 200 courses covering skills from coding to professional development.

Caroline Mutuku, general manager of Glovo Kenya, said the future of work in Africa will not be one-size-fits-all.

“What matters is whether people have genuine opportunities today and tomorrow. If we can contribute to that, then the model is serving its purpose,” she says, noting “the platform emphasises human support through in-app chat and local teams, ensuring riders can resolve issues quickly and provide feedback directly to operations staff.”