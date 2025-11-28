×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Inflation rate drops to 4.5 per cent in November

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 28, 2025
Kakamega Khetias Poa Supermarket attendant Caleb Osiemo arranges edible cooking fat on the shelves at the supermarket on November 5, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa/ Standard]

Kenya’s inflation rate for November dropped to 4.5 per cent, down from 4.6 per cent in October, the latest Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) report shows.

According to the report, the reduction was driven by lower prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which fell by 0.1 per cent.

Electricity alone in both the 50 kWh and 200 kWh categories declined by 1.7 and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

"The year-on-year inflation rate stood at 4.5 per cent in November 2025, a slight decline from an inflation of 4.6 per cent in October 2025," read the report. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

This decrease occurred despite rising costs of several food and services, including health and transport.

However, despite a 0.3 per cent increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages, for instance, several food commodities recorded price drops in November.

Fortified and sifted maize flour went down by 3.8 and 3.2 per cent, respectively.

Tomato, sugar and beans prices also declined by 2.1, 1.1 and 0.2 per cent.

Other commodities such as petrol, diesel and kerosene remained constant in November.

This is the first time the inflation rate has dropped since it began rising in July.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Inflation Rates KNBS Inflation Rates November 2025 Inflation Rate
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan fighting for Russia killed on the frontlines in South East Ukraine
Kenyan fighting for Russia killed on the frontlines in South East Ukraine
National
By Wellingtone Nyongesa
1 hr ago
Inflation rate drops to 4.5 per cent in November
Business
By Esther Nyambura
1 hr ago
Faith leaders call for investment in health services amid shrinking donor funding
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2 hrs ago
EAC offers demographic advantage for long-term growth, investors told
Business
By Juliet Omelo
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenyan fighting for Russia killed on the frontlines in South East Ukraine
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 1 hr ago
Kenyan fighting for Russia killed on the frontlines in South East Ukraine
Why Kenyans are willing to pay more taxes but distrust government
By David Njaaga 4 hrs ago
Why Kenyans are willing to pay more taxes but distrust government
Court allows DCI to raid offices of Kasipul MP aspirant, City Lawyer in Sh500m US fraud case
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Court allows DCI to raid offices of Kasipul MP aspirant, City Lawyer in Sh500m US fraud case
New firm shows interest in Mrima Hills' Sh8.1 trillion mineral deposits
By Graham Kajilwa 5 hrs ago
New firm shows interest in Mrima Hills' Sh8.1 trillion mineral deposits
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved