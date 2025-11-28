EAC offers demographic advantage for long-term growth, investors told

Equity Group Holdings, Managing Director and CEO James Mwangi and Deputy Chairman, Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, the Lord we Swire during a panel session of Kenya Trade and Investment mission in Kenya on Friday, November 28, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Global investors have been urged to consider the East African Community as a mature investment destination.

Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi on Friday said the EAC region, specifically Kenya, now offers the scale, stability and demographic advantage for long-term growth.

Speaking at a Trade and Investment Roadshow held in Nairobi, Mwangi said the region’s fundamentals are aligning in a way that makes the current moment strategically important for capital flows.

“Africa is on a journey of very rapid growth for a prolonged period,” he said, adding, “More than 75 per cent of our population is under 35. They are digital natives. They will be your customers and partners for the next two decades.”

Under the theme of ‘Unlocking East Africa: Kenya’s role as the Engine of Regional Prosperity’, the roadshow aimed at positioning Nairobi as a key gateway to a whopping 350 million consumers in East and Central Africa.

Over 300 policy makers, investors and businesspersons from 35 nationalities in Africa and beyond converged in the city for a three-day roadshow that sought to explore business opportunities across the country.

Mr Mwangi argued that investors must be urged to resist conservative engagement and instead pursue decisive transactional partnerships.

“Please don’t go home with your idea, it may not be the winning idea, but it may trigger the winning idea. And it might also be the winning idea that others will build on,” he said.

The CEO emphasised that the roadshow was designed not as a diplomatic exchange but as a deal-making platform.

“Spend more time in the one-on-one meetings, not just having a cup of tea, but signing agreements,” he said. “And those agreements should not end with a handshake; I invite you to shake hands as you agree.”

Mwangi presented Kenya as not merely a domestic market, but as a springboard into a broader integrated region.

“See Kenya as the hub of the East African Community, and see a population of 350 million people,” he said, adding, “That is a sizable and growing market whose GDP per capita is rising.”

Equity Group, he said, now possesses the regional footprint and financial partnerships to support corporate expansion into East and Central Africa.

“We are systemic in six markets, and our influence will open doors for you,” he said. “The World Bank, through IFC, is our second-largest shareholder, and the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, the largest on earth, is our largest shareholder.”

He noted that Equity’s network of partnerships across banking and development finance institutions made it capable of mobilising capital where necessary.

“I cannot personally write the cheque to fund every investment proposal, but I have built formidable partnerships, from KCB, to Ecobank, to Standard Chartered, to Absa.

The opportunity is here with us. Together, we can make this work,” he said. Participants follow throug a panel discussion at the Kenya Trade and Investment on Friday, November 28, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Africa’s natural-resource advantage, Mwangi argued, will underpin the continent’s strategic role as the world transitions to renewable energy and sustainable production.

“There will be no energy transition without strategic minerals,” he said. “Africa is over-endowed. God was very generous.”

Also addressing the forum, Lord Swire, Deputy Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, said Kenya’s evolution into a regional economic hub reflected long-term institutional progress.

“Kenya and its growth never cease to amaze me,” he said.

“The opportunities are enormous, and I am astonished by what this country has become.”

He said Commonwealth nations presented a ready trading bloc with structural efficiencies.

“It is cheaper for one Commonwealth company to do business with another, an audited advantage of 19%,” he said.

“Don’t forget the Commonwealth. Look closely at the opportunities within it.”

The trade roadshow continues as part of Equity’s wider international engagement programme linking Kenyan and regional companies to global capital sources.

On his part, Aliou Maiga, the Regional Industry Director for the Financial Institutions Group in Africa at the International Finance Corporation, said Africa must nurture a generation of visionaries who not only think boldly but also execute boldly.

He noted that this mindset is critical, especially at this point in the continent’s development, where unlocking economic opportunities for a rapidly growing population will shape the continent’s long-term trajectory.

“Africa needs people who think big and make things happen,” Maiga said.

“This is relevant today, given where the continent is, and the urgent need to expand economic opportunities for our population. If we are able to create the right conditions and enable people to realise their potential, the future of this continent will be secured.”

He emphasised that the World Bank Group’s role is anchored in supporting countries to build resilient and competitive economies by offering resources and expertise that catalyse sustainable growth.

“As the World Bank, our mandate is to help develop economies by providing financial resources, technical expertise, and policy guidance to support sustainable development,” he said.

“We work with governments, private sector partners, and communities to fund infrastructure, education, health systems, and innovation initiatives that can transform people’s lives.”

Maiga also highlighted East Africa as a continental pacesetter in innovation, describing the region as a fertile ground for digital transformation and entrepreneurial leadership.

“East Africa is at the forefront of innovation, leading the way in technology, entrepreneurship, and creative solutions across Africa,” he said.

“This region has become a hub for startups, digital platforms, and tech-driven enterprises, fostering a culture of problem-solving and forward-thinking. That innovative spirit is driving economic growth, boosting job creation, and positioning East Africa as a key player in shaping Africa’s role in the global knowledge and technology economy.”