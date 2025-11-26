Mauritian investor pumps fresh capital into Kenya's beverage producer

Africa Originals Chief Executive Officer Alexandra Chappatte explains to the media how she has been working to improve on different levels of manufacturing the African Original brand since she started in 2018. She is positive about more milestones ahead. this was during the media workshop on 13/02/2025. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kenya’s manufacturing sector has received a major boost after craft beverage maker African Originals secured a Sh129.6 million ($1 million) capital injection to scale up local manufacturing.

The funding from Phoenix Beverages Ltd (PBL), a Mauritian drinks company, marks the second time African Originals has been funded by the firm, having pumped another investment into the company two years ago.

This investment is expected to deepen the use of locally sourced ingredients and widen distribution at a time when demand for premium, homegrown beverages is rising.

The fresh capital comes at a time when investors are paying closer attention to physical consumer products, a sector that has been overshadowed by Kenya’s tech-driven narrative.

African Originals is a female-founded and female-led manufacturer that has become one of the visible examples of how small craft producers can break into the mainstream with the right mix of brand, supply chain discipline and patient capital.

“We have just secured some additional money from our strategic investors, someone who understands our category since they are also a large beverage company in Mauritius,” Alexandra Chappatte, founder and CEO of African Originals, said, noting that businesses need to find funders who resonate with their product while seeking capital.

She notes that this way, aside from the capital, the investors can help businesses with other resources, such as technical expertise and export markets.

According to the manufacturer, there are lots of opportunities in Africa and Kenya to grow physical consumer products. According to Chappatte, the fresh capital will help African Originals strengthen its line of ciders, spirits, and ready-to-drink cocktails, making them more widely available across mainstream retail outlets.

The company will channel the funding into upgrading production facilities, expanding distribution networks, and speeding up product innovation.

“This additional funding from PBL is a strong vote of confidence in what we’re building. A portfolio of authentic, African-made beverages. It gives us the resources to expand into the next phase, scaling from Kenya’s leading craft beverage company into East Africa’s first multi‑category Beverage Platform," she said.

“We’re showing that with patient capital, a focus on local ingredients, and uncompromising quality, homegrown brands can compete with global players."

The new injection strengthens a partnership that began in 2023, when PBL acquired a minority stake in the company.

While PBL’s shareholding remains unchanged, the latest funding deepens its operational support at a time when demand for locally made premium beverages is rising, and competition in Kenya’s drinks market is intensifying.

African Originals, reporting over 50 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, has grown by tapping into a shift among younger consumers who are opting for locally-made drinks that sit between low-cost local brands and pricier imports.

Its Kenyan Originals range has steadily carved out a niche sourcing local ingredients, including fruits and botanicals and employing a more modern brand positioning.

For PBL, which is part of the wider IBL Group, the move offers exposure to East Africa’s fast-growing consumer goods market, where well-executed local brands are increasingly competing head-on with global players.