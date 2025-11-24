Copper, AI cooperation deepens as Maser Group and Argentina sign new deal

Argentina's Mining Minister, Jimena Latorre, greets Maser Group CEO, Prateek Suri during their recent meeting in Abu Dhabi.[Courtesy]

In a development sending strong ripples across global markets, Prateek Suri, CEO of the Maser Group, and Argentina’s mining minister, Jimena Latorre, have concluded a high-impact strategic meeting that is already being hailed as one of the most promising Indo–Latin American collaborations of the decade.

According to senior officials, the talks were centered on two transformational pillars; copper mining in Mendoza and AI-driven industrial development across Argentina—a dual approach that positions both sides at the forefront of the new global resource and technology landscape.

“At the core of the agreement lies Maser Group’s commitment to invest in Argentina’s rapidly rising copper sector, with Mendoza emerging as the focal point. For the Maser Group, entering Mendoza is not just an investment—it is a strategic foothold in South America’s next high-value mining frontier. For Argentina, it represents a long-term partnership with a global conglomerate known for building ecosystems, not just extracting resources,” said a senior official representing Maser Group in the deal.

He said in a move that underscores the trust placed in Maser Group’s leadership, the government of Argentina extended an invitation to Prateek Suri to join the soon-to-be-created International Mining Trust as a global trustee.

“The trust will include select international leaders tasked with guiding Argentina’s mining strategy, governance, transparency, and global partnerships. This gesture is being interpreted by analysts as a major diplomatic endorsement of Suri’s global influence and execution capability, making him one of the very few Indian-origin leaders to receive such recognition in South America. This is not just an investment commitment. This is the beginning of a global realignment—and Prateek Suri is at the center of it,” said the official.

Industry insiders describe Mendoza as “a region with unmatched geological advantage” due to its rich copper reserves and its strategic border with Chile, the world’s undisputed copper epicenter.

What sets this partnership apart is its forward-looking vision. The proposal includes AI-based predictive mining systems, digitised extraction and safety mechanisms, smart manufacturing and processing units and high-tech supply chain optimization.

If implemented at scale, Argentina may become one of the first major copper-producing nations to adopt a fully AI-enhanced mining model, setting a new benchmark for the region.

Historically, Maser Group’s entry into emerging regions has led to a surge of new international capital, with investors and institutions following Suri’s confidence and ability to create scalable, futuristic industries.

Latin American analysts believe this partnership could reshape copper supply chains, renewable energy infrastructure, EV battery ecosystem manufacturing, and AI-driven industrial clusters.

With copper demand soaring worldwide—fuelled by electrification, renewable grids, and AI data center expansion—the move has the potential to create an entirely new South America–Africa industrial corridor.