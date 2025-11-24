Billing anomalies: Kenya Power rolls out new meter reading system

Kenya Power says the adoption of OCR marks a major step in modernising the company’s billing operations.

Kenya Power has begun rolling out a new digital meter-reading system designed to enhance the accuracy and speed of electricity billing nationwide.

The technology, known as Optical Character Recognition (OCR), enables meter readers to scan meter displays instead of manually entering numbers. The automated process is expected to minimise human error and significantly cut the time spent collecting readings.

Richard Wida, Kenya Power’s Commercial Cycle Manager, said the adoption of OCR marks a major step in modernising the company’s billing operations.

“Technology is a major driver of our business. With the OCR system, the meter reader will only need to scan the meter, and the system will automatically capture the readings. This will save time and eliminate errors associated with manual entry,” he said.

The nationwide rollout follows a six-month pilot programme conducted in Nairobi beginning in March 2025.

Kenya Power plans to deploy the system across all its eight regions, targeting 1.8 million postpaid meters that still require monthly physical readings.

The company added that the new system will not only speed up data collection but also help reduce billing disputes linked to inaccurate meter readings, a persistent concern among consumers.