Safaricom users to get free data bundles following partnership with Opera

Opera, a leading software innovator, has renewed its partnership with Safaricom (NSE: SCOM) to offer free sponsored data through the Opera Mini web browser, giving millions of Kenyans 1.5 GB of free browsing data per month.

The free data offer is available to all new and existing Opera Mini users on the Safaricom network in Kenya. Users simply need to open or update to the latest version of Opera Mini, and the free data bundles allocation is applied automatically.

The partnership with Kenya’s leading telco reinforces the companies’ shared mission to expand digital inclusion while enabling users to make smarter, data-conscious decisions online.

Since the return of the Free Data campaigns, Opera Mini has seen significant growth in usage metrics, with a 13 per cent increase in monthly average Kenyan users. Weekly, 47 per cent of Kenyans now use Opera Mini as their default browser. This represents a 40 per cent increase since the start of the year, demonstrating how the free data offering is addressing the needs of Kenyan users.

“Our partnership with Safaricom aims to give every Kenyan the ability to connect to the web, learn, and create – without worrying about data limits,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP of Mobile at Opera. “Opera Mini is the smart choice for anyone who wants to stay connected while making data-conscious decisions.”

Among Safaricom users in particular, Opera Mini has seen a surge of 93 per cent of daily active users and a 55% increase in the number of pages loaded since relaunching the campaign. These numbers reflect Opera Mini’s position as the go-to browser for millions of Africans who want fast, reliable, and data-friendly internet access.

“This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to delivering meaningful value to our customers. By enabling 1.5GB of free browsing each month through Opera Mini, we are empowering millions of Kenyans to access the opportunities the internet provides”, said Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.