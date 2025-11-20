×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Safaricom users to get free data bundles following partnership with Opera

By Esther Dianah | Nov. 20, 2025

Opera, a leading software innovator, has renewed its partnership with Safaricom (NSE: SCOM) to offer free sponsored data through the Opera Mini web browser, giving millions of Kenyans 1.5 GB of free browsing data per month.

The free data offer is available to all new and existing Opera Mini users on the Safaricom network in Kenya. Users simply need to open or update to the latest version of Opera Mini, and the free data bundles allocation is applied automatically.

The partnership with Kenya’s leading telco reinforces the companies’ shared mission to expand digital inclusion while enabling users to make smarter, data-conscious decisions online.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Since the return of the Free Data campaigns, Opera Mini has seen significant growth in usage metrics, with a 13 per cent increase in monthly average Kenyan users. Weekly, 47 per cent of Kenyans now use Opera Mini as their default browser. This represents a 40 per cent increase since the start of the year, demonstrating how the free data offering is addressing the needs of Kenyan users.

“Our partnership with Safaricom aims to give every Kenyan the ability to connect to the web, learn, and create – without worrying about data limits,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP of Mobile at Opera. “Opera Mini is the smart choice for anyone who wants to stay connected while making data-conscious decisions.”

Among Safaricom users in particular, Opera Mini has seen a surge of 93 per cent of daily active users and a 55% increase in the number of pages loaded since relaunching the campaign. These numbers reflect Opera Mini’s position as the go-to browser for millions of Africans who want fast, reliable, and data-friendly internet access.

“This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to delivering meaningful value to our customers. By enabling 1.5GB of free browsing each month through Opera Mini, we are empowering millions of Kenyans to access the opportunities the internet provides”, said Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Opera Mini Safaricom Data Offers Free Data Bundles
.

Latest Stories

Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
National
By Kamau Muthoni
3 mins ago
Hiram Gitau painfully mourns Betty Bayo in touching tribute: "I am shattered"
Entertainment
By Gloria Bridget Ochwada
40 mins ago
The muted return of Baba Yao and the enduring lesson of politics and accountability
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
6 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 mins ago
Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
By Kamau Muthoni 3 mins ago
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Experts: Speech ignored key education issues
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 hrs ago
Experts: Speech ignored key education issues
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
By Archbishop Anthony Muheria 6 hrs ago
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved