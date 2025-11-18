Firms partner to digital transform fuel station operations

Pesapal, a financial services and business solutions provider has partnered with KCB Bank Kenya to transform fuel station operations across East Africa.

The collaboration will see the roll-out of Pesapal's advanced Forecourt Management Solution to over 10,000 fuel dealers in the region, combining a unique operational technology with innovative financing models to transform the petroleum retail sector by efficiently managing functions such as fuel dispensing, sales, inventory tracking, payments and reconciliation.

Forecourt Management Solution provides an integrated digital platform that streamlines fuel dispensing, sales monitoring, inventory tracking, payment processing and financial reconciliation. The technology addresses critical pain points that have long constrained the industry, from manual errors and inventory shrinkage to limited access to working capital, while positioning dealers for sustainable growth in an increasingly digital economy.

The partnership is part of KCB’s Oil and Gas Ecosystem and Value Chain Banking Proposition. By leveraging the real-time performance data generated through Pesapal's platform, KCB can accurately assess creditworthiness and offer stock financing and working capital solutions to enable dealers operate more efficiently and grow sustainably. This data-driven approach to lending represents a fundamental shift in how financial institutions in partnership with Fintechs can support businesses in Africa's petroleum sector.

Speaking on the milestone, KCB Bank Kenya Managing Director, Annastacia Kimtai, said: “The rollout of this framework is a clear demonstration of KCB’s commitment to utilising technology and innovation to provide holistic solutions to our customers in the oil and gas sector. We are going beyond financing to support operational efficiency, sustainability, and growth across the entire oil and gas value chain.”

Pesapal Founder, Agosta Liko, noted: “This partnership represents a transformative moment for East Africa's petroleum sector. Pesapal has spent years developing deep expertise in fuel industry digitisation, working closely with Oil Marketing Companies, fleet operators and dealers to understand their unique challenges. Our Forecourt Management Solution is purpose-built for Africa's operating environment. Combined with KCB's nationwide reach and innovative financing approach, we are enabling dealers to modernise operations, eliminate revenue leakage, achieve regulatory compliance, and, for the first time, access growth capital based on verified performance. This is about fundamentally upgrading how the entire fuel ecosystem operates.”

This partnership represents a significant milestone for both organisations in driving digital transformation across East Africa's petroleum sector. For Pesapal, it validates years of innovation in fuel industry technology and expands the reach of its comprehensive platform to thousands of additional dealers.

For KCB, the initiative reinforces the Bank’s strategic focus on supporting the oil and gas industry through a comprehensive value proposition that includes tailored financing, trade facilitation, and digital solutions. It also aligns with its broader ambition to digitize value chains, reduce cash dependency, and drive the adoption of sustainable financial solutions that help businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace.