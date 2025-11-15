Kenya urged to up IT training to open doors for top jobs

Kenya has been urged to broaden its IT training and focus beyond the entry-level roles to reap more from the blooming global demand for professionals in the sector

According to a new market survey commissioned by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation’s Global Partnership Hub in Nairobi and executed by the Trends and Insights from Africa (TIFA) Research Ltd, Kenya’s IT talent pool is locally recruited mostly at entry levels, where demand is high but pay lean.

They are concentrated in programming and software development and data and artificial intelligence (AI), while European countries have a fairly diversified structure spanning DevOps, IT support, project and product management, and cybersecurity, with strong demand across all levels.

According to the survey, Germany is a premium IT market, offering the highest pay across nearly all ICT categories, particularly advanced roles such as project management, DevOps, and UI/UX design.

Kenya consistently pays more than India, positioning itself as a mid-cost option. This makes it less attractive to firms seeking the cheapest labour but competitive for those prioritising quality and cultural alignment.

India remains the lowest-cost market, though its lower salary base may limit perceptions of senior talent depth.

Advanced markets

Overall, the three markets reflect a clear hierarchy: Germany as high-cost, Kenya as mid-cost with quality potential, and India as the low-cost hub.

“Kenya’s ICT workforce must upskill beyond basic and intermediary skills, specialise in high-demand roles, and position itself as a mid-cost, high-quality outsourcing hub—striking the right balance between India’s low-cost advantage and Germany’s premium salary market,” TIFA Research CEO Maggie Ireri said.

Germany’s advanced market reflects its higher cost base, while India remains attractive for low-cost outsourcing despite quality and cultural gaps.

Kenya’s blend of affordability, skills, and compatibility makes it a strategic outsourcing partner for German firms seeking cost savings without compromising service quality.

The study recommends that Kenya optimise its mid-cost competitiveness in the race for available IT jobs, use Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies as oversight, quality and salary gatekeepers, and equip its workers with practical and verifiable, in-demand technical skills for both global and local job market needs.