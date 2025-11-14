×
Naivas, Uber Eats ink deal

By James Wanzala | Nov. 14, 2025
Naivas CEO Andreas Von Paleske and UBER Eats Kenya General Manager Wangui Mbugua Macharia during the signing and launch of their strategic partnership at the Naivas Headquarters in Nairobi on November 13, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Retail chain Naivas Supermarket has partnered with Uber Eats to ensure the convenient delivery of goods after purchase.

The partnership will see Naivas customers shop for goods through the Uber Eats app and have them delivered to their doorsteps.

The onboarding of Uber Eats, the retail chain said, will complement its already existing online shopping through the website.

Naivas Supermarkets Chief Executive Andreas von Paleske said the move is part of the retailer’s efforts to promote e-commerce in the country.

“As the largest grocery retail chain in Kenya, we’re really pleased to be partnering with one of the largest delivery partners globally and in Kenya, Uber Eats, so this is a very important milestone for us. The e-commerce space is a very important growth area for us,” said Paleske,  during the signing of the partnership at Naivas Head Offices along Road C, off Enterprise Road in Nairobi.

“The convenience space online has really taken off in Kenya in a big way, and we believe that our distributor store network – so far 111 stores across the country – together with a very strong platform that Uber Eats offers, will give our customers much greater convenience through quick delivery, choice, and of course, really good value for money.”

Uber Eats Kenya General Manager Wangui Mbugua welcomed the partnership with Naivas, saying they are at the forefront of retail technology to help meet the everyday Kenyan consumer needs.

Digger Classified

