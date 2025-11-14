EPRA holds fuel prices in latest monthly review

The energy regulator announced on Friday that pump prices for super petrol, diesel, and kerosene will remain unchanged for the coming month, providing a respite to consumers amid ongoing global market volatility.

"In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices of super petrol, diesel, and kerosene remain unchanged," the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo said in a statement.

The maximum price per litre in the capital, Nairobi, will be maintained at Sh184.52 for super petrol, Sh171.47 for diesel, and Sh154.78 for kerosene.

The unchanged prices offer a reprieve for households and businesses grappling with a high cost of living, with diesel prices being a key determinant of public transport and goods costs.