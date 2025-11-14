State to create new agency on cybersecurity

Cybersecurity concept. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

The government is considering the creation of a new State agency on cybersecurity that will play a pivotal role in the country's digital economy.

Away from the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC), which is tasked with ensuring just handling of data, the government wants a specific body on cybersecurity owing to the rapid growth of the country's digital landscape and the consequent threats.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for ICT and Digital Economy John Tanui says the new agency will also be responsible for the creation of new jobs.

He stated that the cybersecurity space has the potential to create over 3.5 million jobs.

While making his address at the Safaricom Cyber Security Summit 2025 held in Nairobi yesterday, Tanui said the government is impressed so far with what the ODPC has done in the sector.

"It has made our country attractive in terms of investments. We want to work with the industry to see that the office continues to serve our country and be the foundation of our digital economy," he said.

"At the same time, we are looking at what more we need to do on the cybersecurity side."

Tanui said the idea of a specific agency on cybersecurity mirrors what other economies have.

"We are in consideration of establishing a dedicated agency for cybersecurity as a country. We have looked at models of other countries and how they have established dedicated agencies whose mandate is to grow the sector," he said.

The PS said the existence of such an agency will attract more youth into the sector and local enterprises with localised solutions to the cyber threats the digital ecosystem faces.

He said the government is taking decisive steps in addressing the need for a standardised resilience defence. He cited the approval of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Regulations, 2024, and the Computer Misuse and Amendment Act, 2025, as part of these steps.

"We are committed to ensuring the law targets cyber criminals and does not impede legitimate public discourses," he said.

The PS pointed out that the digital economy is the easiest way to expand the country's gross domestic product (GDP) even as he called for the adoption of new technologies in the space.

"There is a need to explore innovations like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enhance threat detection, domain vulnerability assessment, and predict emerging threats," he observed. "The sheer volume of data generated daily makes manual security analysis almost impossible."

He said the government is considering technologies such as Blockchain and digital identification cards in handling critical public records.

"However, the promise of these technologies comes with a responsibility to secure them. We must develop ethical guidelines and robust governance frameworks to ensure AI defence mechanisms are deployed responsibly," he said.

Safaricom Chief Corporate Security Officer Nicholas Mulila noted the huge acceleration in the country's digital space. "That comes with a number of opportunities in economic growth but also challenges," he said. "We know there are people who have made a whole industry just by doing the wrong thing."

Mulila referenced the latest data from the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) that recorded 4.6 billion cyber threats in the second quarter of the year, a growth of 80 per cent.

He said collaboration is key in ensuring such threats are contained.

"There is always a need for collaboration. It is an ecosystem where we must work together to make sure we build proper security systems," he said.

Such collaboration has been witnessed between Safaricom and financial institutions, which Mulila said has borne fruit.

"Looking at four years ago, the number and values of fraud have gone down by 90 per cent because we are working together," he said.