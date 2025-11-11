×
Luxury Dubai yacht held in Kilifi as tourists safari in Maasai Mara

By Marion Kithi | Nov. 11, 2025
A 62 meter private yacht docked at the Kilifi Creek in Kilifi town, Kilifi County. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

Security agents have detained a luxury yacht floating off Kilifi after it was found to lack authorisation from the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to dock in the country.

Kilifi County Commissioner Josephat Biwott said the four-deck yacht, christened Salt was detained along with its six foreign tourists, who have yet to disembark.

Biwott said marine security officers discovered weapons inside the yacht, though they were confirmed to be legally owned by the vessel’s operators. “The yacht is okay. It has no illegal drugs or weapons. The only issue was that it lacked clearance from KPA to dock in the country,” said Biwott.

All foreign yachts must undergo a multi-agency clearance process and obtain electronic travel authorisation, port entry, and advance notice before docking in Kenya.

Since Salt arrived last Thursday, speculation has swirled on social media, with Kenyans questioning why it has not docked and why its occupants have remained on board.

“The weapons were for their protection. How would they defend themselves if pirates attacked them at sea?” Biwott added.

Biwott said the six tourists aboard the yacht are visiting the Maasai Mara and Amboseli national parks and are expected to leave for Madagascar on November 14.

Tourism Police Unit sector commander for the Coast region, Patricia Buri, confirmed the tourists’ itinerary and assured the public that the vessel posed no threat. “The yacht is from Dubai and carries people of different nationalities. This signifies growth and development, as the port area is opening up for more business,” said Buri.

“We are now able to host visitors from different parts of the world who can interact with us and bring new ideas to empower the local community,” she added.

The vessel ranks among the top five per cent of yachts worldwide in its size category. Its interiors feature social spaces, sun decks, and private suites. Residents who gathered to witness the yacht’s arrival said it would boost Kilifi’s tourism sector.

Local resident Zablon Garama urged the government to invest more in tourism by building quality hotels to attract and host international visitors.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro said the yacht’s arrival was proof that the county is beginning to attract high-end tourists with significant spending power.

“You have seen that Kilifi is now attracting many investors. We were here with the President recently, and you saw the projects launched at the EPZ in Vipingo. I encourage tourists and investors to know they are welcome, and as a county, we will support them,” he said.

He added that Kilifi Creek and Takaungu, despite lacking formal docking facilities, can accommodate any size of vessel, including yachts and cruise ships. “It is my hope that in future, the government will develop Kilifi as a tourist docking point. Mombasa handles cargo, but Kilifi could specialise in cruise tourism, allowing ships to dock while visitors enjoy the beautiful sceneries we offer,” he said.

.

.

