Bank opens its 25th branch in Kariobangi

Kingdom Bank officials during the launch of Faida Dada. [File, Standard]

Kingdom Bank has today opened its 25th branch in Kariobangi, Nairobi County, marking another milestone in its commitment to expand access to financial services for Kenya’s growing network of entrepreneurs, fabricators and small business owners. The new branch, located along Outering Road, brings the Bank closer to one of Nairobi’s most industrious communities. Kariobangi is home to thousands of traders, fabricators and small-scale manufacturers, representing the heartbeat of Nairobi’s MSME subsector.

Kingdom Bank Managing Director and CEO, Anthony Mburu, said that the expansion is part of the Bank’s long-term strategy to strengthen its presence in key business hubs across the country.

“Kariobangi represents the true spirit of Kenya’s enterprise. Hardworking people who keep Nairobi running every single day. By opening our 25th branch here, we are deepening our connection with the business communities that drive our economy. Our goal is to be a financial partner who is accessible and available to support the growth of business,” said Mburu.

The Bank’s new branch will focus on serving Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs), retail customers and select corporates, reflecting the diverse economic ecosystem of Kariobangi.

Special attention will be placed on supporting light industry that has made the area famous particularly those involved in woodwork, metal fabrication, mechanical repairs and creative manufacturing.