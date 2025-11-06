CS Wandayi roots for technology to address energy sector challenges

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi during the official opening of the 2025 Energy Summit in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Opiyo Wandayi has called for the adoption of technological innovations to address issues affecting the energy sector.

The CS said the global energy landscape is evolving at an unprecedented rate and technological innovation, changing consumer demands and a growing urgency to address climate change have impacted the energy sector in a very big way.

“Similarly, global energy systems are evolving and countries across the globe are making bold choices to decarbonise, diversify and digitise their economies,” said Wandayi.

He added: “Innovations such as artificial intelligence(AI), cloud computing and the Internet of Things(IoT) are already shaping how we generate, distribute and consume energy.”

Wandayi spoke today in Nairobi, opening the second edition of the Huawei Kenya Energy Summit 2025.

The CS said Kenya, as a leader in Africa's energy sector, is committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions that not only meet its growing needs but also contribute to the global effort in reducing carbon emissions.

“Our vision for the future energy is one that harnesses both traditional and renewable energy sources, with a special focus on clean energy technologies that have the potential to drive economic growth while ensuring environmental sustainability. To this end, partnerships with global leaders like Huawei are critical,” said Wandayi.

Through initiatives such as the Huawei Digital Power Solutions, he said they have witnessed great strides in integrating renewable energy into the grid, optimising energy use and enabling smart cities to emerge across Africa.

He said Kenya derives immense potential in the strategic partnerships it has built and continues to build with strategic partners, including Huawei.

During the summit, Huawei launched the “Digitalisation White Paper for the Energy Industry”, a document that outlines a comprehensive roadmap for the digital transformation of Kenya’s power sector.

It serves as a blueprint for integrating smart technologies, strengthening grid resilience and accelerating the adoption of clean energy solutions to meet Kenya’s growing energy needs sustainably.

The launch of the White Paper brought together key players from Kenya’s power and energy sectors alongside ecosystem partners to explore digital solutions shaping the nation’s energy future.

Discussions centered on the use of smart grids, AI, and cloud computing to enhance grid stability, operational efficiency, and renewable energy integration.

Benjamin Muoki, Manager of Telecommunications and Service Delivery at Kenya Power, highlighted the company’s ongoing digital transformation journey aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, customer experience, and network reliability.

“Kenya Power has invested in advanced technologies including a 100G national fiber backbone, SCADA automation, and cloud-based systems which are driving innovation and supporting Kenya’s transition toward a smarter, greener energy future,” said Muoki.

Samuel Cheng, Managing Director Enterprise, Huawei Kenya, reaffirmed Huawei’s dedication to accelerating Africa’s transition to clean and intelligent energy.

“Digitalisation and innovation are redefining the energy landscape, with Kenya standing at the forefront of this transformation,” said Cheng.