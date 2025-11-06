KPA acquires modern boats to boost efficiency

The newly acquired KP] tug-boat Mwokozi being received during a ceremony at the Mombasa Port. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has acquired two new state-of-the-art multipurpose boats in its quest to streamline port efficiency.

KPA says the purchase of MV Manda and MV Mrembo comes at a time when Mombasa and Lamu ports have reported a surge in the number of ships handled.

On Thursday, Mombasa port had 21 container vessels, six at the conventional cargo and four for the bulk stream (grain) and one for bulk liquid waiting to berth.

An earlier 14-day shipping list indicated that there were 52 ships expected to arrive at the two ports, mostly in Mombasa.

Speaking during the reception of the equipment, KPA chairman Benjamin Tayari, described the acquisition as a major boost to port operations, safety and efficiency.

He emphasised that the vessels align with KPA’s strategic plan to modernise port infrastructure and reduce vessel turnaround times.

“As a board, we are committed to supporting the management to enhance port efficiency because this translates to lower costs for shippers, faster clearance of cargo and a more competitive logistics corridor,” he stated.

Tayari added that safety remains a top priority and affirmed that the equipment adheres to international safety standards, noting the move was economical as it reduces reliance on hiring similar boats from other countries.

He commended the employees for upholding high work ethics while urging them to sustain high maintenance of the boats to bolster productivity and performance within the port operations.

KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto said the multipurpose boats are part of the authority’s initiatives to upgrade and optimise port performance.

He revealed that the acquisition of the vessels sets a new standard in addressing the evolving needs of port operations, including tugging and buoy handling, which comes in handy when installing navigational aids and pollution mitigation.

“MV Manda will play a key role in marine operations, especially in the port of Lamu, primarily assisting in berthing and unberthing large vessels, while contributing to environmental protection,” Ruto stated.

The boats, which are designed for pilot and tugging services, boast an impressive capacity to support anti-oil pollution, advanced firefighting systems, high-capacity towing machinery, integrated coastal navigation technology, and a versatile knuckle deck crane for multi-role maritime operations.

MV Manda complements the port’s existing fleet and, in addition, increases marine operations capacity. Equipped with excellent manoeuvrability and packing a hefty 35 tonnes of bollard pull, the vessel will deliver enhanced towing and ship handling services for vessels stuck at sea or facing mechanical challenges.

The tugboat delivers a top speed of 10 knots and a powerful bollard pull, enabling efficient towing, mooring and emergency response operations.

Its twin-engine propulsion system, advanced deck machinery including a knuckle deck crane and multi-role capabilities ensure precise manoeuvrability and high versatility in coastal and harbour environments.

The ceremony was marked by a great show of leadership, bringing together members of the board, including Emmanuel Kibet, Ahmed Muktar, Wilson Mwai, Cheryl Majiwa, Harbour Master and General Manager Marine Operations Captain Patrick Odenyi, General Manager Engineering Service Engineer Julius Tai and General Manager Corporate Research, Planning and Compliance Evelyn Mwamure, among others.