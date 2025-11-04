Mwalimu Sacco eases access to money for its members

Mwalimu National DT Sacco CEO Kenneth Odhiambo during the official cheque book launch in Nairobi, on September 12, 2025. [Wilbrforce Okwiri, Standard]

Mwalimu National DT Sacco have announced a partnership to power instant account-to-account payments for the Sacco members across the country.

The partnership with Integrated Payment Services Limited (IPSL), operators of Pesalink, will enable Sacco members to send and receive money instantly through Pesalink Send, with transfers of up to Sh999,999 processed any time through the MwalimuHela App, members portal and USSD services.

The Sacco said the upgrade builds on a strategic focus on digitising services, enabling faster payouts and easier repayments.

“Mwalimu Sacco members deserve fast service with no delays. By integrating to Pesalink, we will be able to deliver reliable access to money when members need it,” said Mwalimu Sacco Chief Executive Kenneth Odhiambo during the signing of the partnership.

“Teachers support the country every day. This partnership supports them with simple financial access.”

IPSL Chief Executive Gituku Kirika said the partnership will ease real-time payments.

“This partnership highlights the practical impact of real-time payments. Members will get instant access to loans and savings from the Sacco anytime.

“Fast, affordable movement of funds supports financial progress for workers and businesses connected to education.”

Payments via Pesalink Send enable teachers and salaried workers to handle urgent expenses and family needs without waiting for branch hours.

The MSMEs linked to schools and local communities can benefit from smoother client and supplier payments.

By integrating with the Pesalink network, Mwalimu Sacco can streamline its own operations with automated loan disbursements and faster internal settlement, which reduces queues, manual work and reconciliation issues.