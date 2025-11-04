×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KWS faces backlash over new park ticketing system, fees

By Maureen Wanjiku and Benard Orwongo | Nov. 4, 2025

Kenya Tourism Federation, Kenya Association of Air Operators and Kenya Association of Tour Operators officials address a media briefing on the new KWS park ticketing system in Nairobi, on November 3, 2025. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Kenya's tourism industry has raised alarm over a new Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) park ticketing system that could cost the sector more than Sh370 million annually and could further threaten the country's competitiveness as a global destination.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KWS Park Ticketing System Kenya's Tourism Industry Kenya Tourism Federation New Park Entry Fees
.

Latest Stories

Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Multinationals face new 15pc minimum tax in fresh crackdown
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Tanzania's post-election clampdown now targets Kenyans
Africa
By Robert Kituyi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
Multinationals face new 15pc minimum tax in fresh crackdown
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Multinationals face new 15pc minimum tax in fresh crackdown
Kenyans face hostility after Suluhu's remarks
By Maryann Muganda 3 hrs ago
Kenyans face hostility after Suluhu's remarks
Tanzania's post-election clampdown now targets Kenyans
By Robert Kituyi 3 hrs ago
Tanzania's post-election clampdown now targets Kenyans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved