KWS faces backlash over new park ticketing system, fees

Kenya Tourism Federation, Kenya Association of Air Operators and Kenya Association of Tour Operators officials address a media briefing on the new KWS park ticketing system in Nairobi, on November 3, 2025. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]
Kenya's tourism industry has raised alarm over a new Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) park ticketing system that could cost the sector more than Sh370 million annually and could further threaten the country's competitiveness as a global destination.
