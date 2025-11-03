Oparanya appoints a coffee revival steering committee

Cooperatives and MSMEs CS Wycliffe Oparanya during inauguration of the new KUSCCO board on May 12, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The government has appointed a national and county steering committee charged with formulating strategies on revival of coffee focusing on increasing coffee production.

In two years, the committee will work towards introducing coffee in the non-traditional areas, and increase the same in the traditional counties.

The coffee production stands are 50,000 metric tonnes with the projection to increase the same to 102,000 metric tonnes by year 2028.

The 15-man committee was appointed Cooperative Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya through a Kenya Gazette dated October 31, will be chaired by former senator Njeru Ndwiga.

It has two vice chairpersons Daniel Chemno (Ist Vice Chairman) and Jmes Wachihi (Agriculture CEC Nyeri the second vice chairperson).

Among the members of the national committee include the Presidential advisor of coffee Henry Kinyua, New KPCU Managing Director Timothy Mirugi, Coffee Research Institute Director Dr Elijah Gichuru, Cooperative Commissioner David Obonyo.

The terms of the outfit are outlined, to develop and oversee implementation of strategies to revive coffee production in the traditional coffee growing areas, and mobilise resources needed to support coffee cooperatives towards the increased production.

“Ensure availability of coffee seedlings per variety in the country, and inclusion of youth and women in coffee cooperative societies,” read part of the Kenya gazette.

In the past three months, New KPCU has been distributing coffee seedlings in the counties in Rift Valley and Mt Kenya regions, being a strategy to distribute more than 20 million seedlings annually in the financial year 2023/2025 and 2025/2026.

In the coffee year, 2024/2025, Kenya farmers through the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) earned Sh36.5 billion after the auction of 673,844 bags less than 693,610 bags of the previous year 2023/2024.

Coffee is grown in 33 counties with plans to introduce farming in non-traditional areas where coffee can do well Rift Valley, Western and Nyanza regions.

At the county level, a seven-man committee will be formed chaired by the county commissioner with members drawn, County Executive for Agriculture, County New KPCU representative, Chief officers for agriculture and cooperatives, and officials from the societies have been listed to champion the revival programme.