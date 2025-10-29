Frank Ireri: The banker who redefined house mortgaging dies

Former HF Group Chief Executive Frank Ireri during a past interview. [File, Standard]

Frank Ireri, the former soft-spoken HF Group chief executive who played a pivotal role in expanding Kenya’s young mortgage market through innovative products that transformed the sector before the company later stumbled, has passed away. He was 63.

Ireri died on October 26, 2025, at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for cancer, according to his friends and family.

His passing marks the end of a distinguished career driven by a vision to make home ownership accessible to more Kenyans in a market where mortgage uptake has long remained low.

Appointed Managing Director of the then-Housing Finance in July 2006, Ireri embarked on a mission to transform the conservative mortgage financier into a dynamic, modern institution.

He pushed the envelope in a conservative sector, rebranding the company as HF Group and diversifying its services.

His most impactful move was the 2013 launch of "Ezesha," a product that broke conventional lending models by offering 105 per cent financing, covering the full cost of a home and associated fees to lower the entry barrier for borrowers.

Under his leadership, the company’s ambition was clear. In 2010, he spearheaded a Sh7 billion bond offer, which was oversubscribed by 41 per cent, a strong market endorsement that funded a significant expansion of its loan book and signaled growing investor confidence in the Kenyan housing market.

However, these aggressive growth strategies eventually exposed the company to risks.

In the latter part of his tenure, HF Group was hit by a slowdown in the property market and a rise in non-performing loans.

The company that had been a home of housing products innovation under Ireri reported its first full-year loss in a decade in 2018, the same year the board announced he would not seek a renewal of his contract.

Apart from being the helm at HF, Ireri had been a prominent corporate figure, serving as Chairman of the Kenya Pipeline Company and the Kenya Institute of Bankers.

A graduate of the University of Nairobi, his career spanned nearly three decades, with roles at Citibank and the former Barclays Bank of Kenya.

In 2011, he was awarded the national honour of Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) by former President Mwai Kibaki for his services to the financial sector.