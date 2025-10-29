×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Frank Ireri: The banker who redefined house mortgaging dies

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 29, 2025
Former HF Group Chief Executive Frank Ireri during a past interview. [File, Standard]

Frank Ireri, the former soft-spoken HF Group chief executive who played a pivotal role in expanding Kenya’s young mortgage market through innovative products that transformed the sector before the company later stumbled, has passed away. He was 63.

Ireri died on October 26, 2025, at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for cancer, according to his friends and family.

His passing marks the end of a distinguished career driven by a vision to make home ownership accessible to more Kenyans in a market where mortgage uptake has long remained low.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Appointed Managing Director of the then-Housing Finance in July 2006, Ireri embarked on a mission to transform the conservative mortgage financier into a dynamic, modern institution.

He pushed the envelope in a conservative sector, rebranding the company as HF Group and diversifying its services. 

His most impactful move was the 2013 launch of "Ezesha," a product that broke conventional lending models by offering 105 per cent financing, covering the full cost of a home and associated fees to lower the entry barrier for borrowers.

Under his leadership, the company’s ambition was clear. In 2010, he spearheaded a Sh7 billion bond offer, which was oversubscribed by 41 per cent, a strong market endorsement that funded a significant expansion of its loan book and signaled growing investor confidence in the Kenyan housing market.

However, these aggressive growth strategies eventually exposed the company to risks. 

In the latter part of his tenure, HF Group was hit by a slowdown in the property market and a rise in non-performing loans.

The company that had been a home of housing products innovation under Ireri reported its first full-year loss in a decade in 2018, the same year the board announced he would not seek a renewal of his contract. 

Apart from being the helm at HF, Ireri had been a prominent corporate figure, serving as Chairman of the Kenya Pipeline Company and the Kenya Institute of Bankers. 

A graduate of the University of Nairobi, his career spanned nearly three decades, with roles at Citibank and the former Barclays Bank of Kenya.

In 2011, he was awarded the national honour of Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) by former President Mwai Kibaki for his services to the financial sector. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

HF Group CEO Frank Ireri Nairobi Hospital Kenya Pipeline Company Kenya Institute of Bankers
.

Latest Stories

Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Business
By Brian Ngugi
26 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
26 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
By Robert Wanjala Kituyi 26 mins ago
Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
By Willis Oketch and James Wanzala 26 mins ago
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
By Lewis Nyaundi 26 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 26 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved