The Standard

Fuel prices unchanged for next 30 days

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 14, 2025
EPRA noted that the prices include the 16 percent Value Added Tax as provided under the Finance Act 2023.

Fuel prices will remain unchanged for the next 30 days after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) retained current pump rates in its latest monthly review.

In a statement on Tuesday, EPRA announced that the maximum retail prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will remain steady between October 15 and November 14, 2025, in line with the Petroleum Act, 2019 and Legal Notice No. 192 of 2022.

Motorists in Nairobi will continue paying Sh184.52 per litre of Super Petrol, Sh171.47 for Diesel, and Sh154.78 for Kerosene.

In Mombasa, the prices stand at Sh181.21, Sh168.19, and Sh151.49 respectively, while in Nakuru, motorists will pay Sh183.56, Sh170.87, and Sh154.21. Eldoret and Kisumu residents will buy Super Petrol at Sh184.38, Diesel at Sh171.68, and Kerosene at Sh155.03.

EPRA noted that the prices include the 16 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) as provided under the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024, and the revised excise duty rates adjusted for inflation through Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

The authority reported that the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased slightly by 0.10 percent, while Diesel and Kerosene rose by 1.57 percent and 2.97 percent, respectively, between August and September 2025.

Kenya, which imports all its petroleum products in refined form, recorded an average Murban crude oil price of US$71.12 per barrel in September, up from US$69.81 in August, reflecting stability in global oil markets.

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo stated that the pricing regulations aim to ensure that importation and other legitimate costs are recovered while protecting consumers from high fuel prices.

“The purpose of petroleum pricing regulations is to cap retail prices of products already in the country so that importation and other prudently incurred costs are recovered while ensuring reasonable prices for consumers,” Kiptoo said.

He reaffirmed EPRA’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of both consumers and investors in the energy and petroleum sectors.

