Is Ruto's Nyota fund another experiment on hustlers?

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and President's Award-Kenya CEO Margaret Kiogora during the launch of Nyota programme aimed at empowering youth, in Nairobi, on July 22, 2025. [ Kanyiri Wahito Standard]
Economists and trade analysts have raised questions about the impact that the Sh5 billion National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (Nyota) programme will create in empowering new sustainable businesses for the youth.
