×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 14, 2025
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Taxpayers are facing a Sh243.2 million legal bill, nearly 20 times the original budget, for the controversial and ultimately cancelled plan to hand control of the nation’s main airport to India’s Adani Group, according to an internal government document seen by The Standard.

The massive bill, detailed in a September 25 advisory letter from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to the Ministry of Transport, exposes the financial fallout of the botched privatisation that could if awarded cost the public dearly in legal fees, even though the  botched multibillion shilling deal was scrapped by President William Ruto last year.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Adani Group JKIA-Adani Deal Kenya Airports Authority Ministry of Transport
.

Latest Stories

Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
1 hr ago
Raila's sickness shines spotlight on our floundering health services
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
Political instability, civil unrest top business hazards in Kenya
Financial Standard
By Peter Muiruri
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
By David Odongo and Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved