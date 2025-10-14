Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Taxpayers are facing a Sh243.2 million legal bill, nearly 20 times the original budget, for the controversial and ultimately cancelled plan to hand control of the nation’s main airport to India’s Adani Group, according to an internal government document seen by The Standard.

The massive bill, detailed in a September 25 advisory letter from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to the Ministry of Transport, exposes the financial fallout of the botched privatisation that could if awarded cost the public dearly in legal fees, even though the botched multibillion shilling deal was scrapped by President William Ruto last year.