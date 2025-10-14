Inside government's Sh4 trillion infrastructure overhaul plan

President William Ruto during the launch of Phase I of Konza Technopolis City in Makueni County, on October 13, 2025. [PCS]
The government is set to table a Bill in Parliament to establish the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), a key initiative by President William Ruto aimed at mobilising Sh4 trillion for major development projects across the country.
