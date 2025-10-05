×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KTDA-affiliated firms net Sh679m at tea auction

By Boniface Gikandi | Oct. 5, 2025
A farmer picks tea on her farm. [File, Standard]

Smallholder tea factories last week netted Sh679 million after the sale of 2.60 million kilos (kgs) of tea at the Mombasa tea auction. The factories that achieved the premier prices are Gathuthi, Mununga, Igembe, Ndima, Kiegoi, Githongo, Imenti, Makomboki, Rukuriri and Ngere, at between Sh371 per kg and Sh352 per kilo.

Factories from the west of the rift that offered the highest volume are Boito (124,734 kgs), Kobel (104,128 kgs), Oleng (111,969 kgs), and Momul (110,192 kgs).  “Igembe tea factory in Meru offered 3,002 kgs and was listed as the least in the auction,” detailed the report.

“The prices have also been down with hopes that the ongoing rains will improve the situation for the interest of the tea growers,” said Kamore, an expert in the tea value chain.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The auction handled 6.7 million kilos from four countries withi East Africa. Kenya presented 5.4 million kilos sourced from the KTDA factories and independent tea producers, Uganda (805,469 kilos), Rwanda (389,334 kgs) and Burundi (160,204 kgs).

During the auction conducted on September 29 and September 30, there were 47 buyers, compared to 13 registered last week.

In the buyers category, Global Tea bought 17,980 packages, Mitchell Cott 14,700 packages, LAB International 6,320 packages, and KTDA-owned Chai Trading 5,760 packages, among others.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mombasa Tea Auction Smallholder Tea Factories KTDA Factories Mitchell Cott
.

Latest Stories

Shabana moves to top of SportPesa Premier League table
Shabana moves to top of SportPesa Premier League table
Football
By Washington Onyango
35 mins ago
Why Kenya is the honest broker in the birth of South Sudan
Opinion
By Kigotho Njenga
55 mins ago
Why it won't be easy for UK to extradite soldier linked to Agnes Wanjiru's murder
Opinion
By David Ochami
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why ODM and Kalonzo's Wiper are in war of words over Raila's health
By David Odongo and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Why ODM and Kalonzo's Wiper are in war of words over Raila's health
Is Aaron Cheruiyot's rise driven by merit or proximity to the right people?
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Is Aaron Cheruiyot's rise driven by merit or proximity to the right people?
Why it won't be easy for UK to extradite soldier linked to Agnes Wanjiru's murder
By David Ochami 1 hr ago
Why it won't be easy for UK to extradite soldier linked to Agnes Wanjiru's murder
Why President Ruto is now a very happy man
By Macharia Munene 1 hr ago
Why President Ruto is now a very happy man
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved