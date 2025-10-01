Kenya looks to China's duty-free access after Agoa pact expires

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan speaking during a past press briefing in April 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

China has pledged to work with Kenya to ensure the swift implementation of zero-tariff trade treatment, a crucial move that offers Kenyan exporters a potential new lifeline and market access just as uncertainty clouds the future of a key trade pact with the United States.

The commitment was made by Chinese Ambassador Guo Haiyan during a National Day reception in Nairobi on Monday, where she promised to work with Kenya to ensure the zero-tariff measures take effect "at an early date so that our peoples can benefit sooner from our cooperation."