MPs push for urgent extension of AGOA to safeguard Kenya's trade gains

Members of the National Assembly have urged the government to fast-track negotiations for the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), warning that failure to do so could disrupt the country’s economy.

The preferential trade agreement, enacted in 2000, grants eligible Sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the U.S. market.

Its current extension, approved in 2015, is due to expire in September 2025.

The motion, sponsored by Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri, received overwhelming support across the political divide, with MPs emphasizing the pact’s role in boosting trade, attracting investment, and creating jobs.

“Women comprise about 75 percent of AGOA’s direct beneficiaries, and their incomes directly support education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation,” Kagiri told the House on Wednesday.

She urged the government to lobby for a 16-year extension, or at least a two-year transition period to negotiate a new trade framework.

Lawmakers also appealed to President William Ruto, who is currently in the U.S., to push the matter in sideline meetings with American officials.

Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Chairperson George Murugara (Tharaka) said AGOA had become a lifeline for many households.

“Its termination would not only affect Kenya but the entire Sub-Saharan region. We need bilateral agreements to avoid a trade vacuum,” he said.

Other MPs, including Catherine Omanyo (Busia), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), and John Waluke (Sirisia), stressed that the program had fueled growth in the export processing zones, created thousands of jobs, and strengthened bilateral relations with the U.S.

“The end of AGOA would be devastating. We plead with our partners in Washington to extend it,” Waluke said.

According to the motion, extending AGOA would not only safeguard livelihoods in Africa but also serve U.S. interests by diversifying supply chains, strengthening trade ties, and linking American businesses to opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).