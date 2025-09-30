×
Ecobank, Standard Group meet to discuss partnership

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 30, 2025

Standard Group CEO Chacha Mwita and  Ecobank Managing Director Josephine Anan Ankomah during a courtesy call and a tour of the standard Group. On Tuesday 30th September 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Ecobank’s Regional Managing Director, Josephine Anan, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Standard Group Chief Executive Officer, Chaacha Mwita.

The two leaders held an engaging meeting where they explored potential areas of collaboration between the two companies.

Expressing optimism about a strong partnership, Mwita underscored the importance of using African platforms and stories to elevate African brands.

“For the longest time, we have struggled in telling our own story; we want to be leading in working with our brands that are passionate about Africa and African stories,” the CEO said.

He added that organisations stand to benefit by working with trusted outlets such as the Standard, noting the value of pan-African stories in appealing to the diaspora community.

Ecobank Managing Director Josephine Anan during a tour at Standard. [David Gichuru, Standard]

On her part, Anan, who oversees Ecobank’s operations in 18 markets, said the partnership comes at a timely moment as the bank prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary early next month. She noted that the collaboration would enhance financial literacy and economic development.

“We are looking to tell Africa's story, like to work with tech-enabled companies, promoting regional trade, promoting regional integration, and known for SME banking and payments,” she said.

Standard Group’s Acting Editor-in-Chief, John Bundotich, welcomed the partnership, saying: “You have come to the right media house because we thrive at telling the story through our various media platforms.”

Ecobank Managing Director Josephine Anan during a tour of Radio Maisha at the Standard. [David Gichuru, Standard]

