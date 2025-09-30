Adopting tech for tourism

Tourists watch the wildebeest migration in the Masai Mara National Reserve. [File, Standard]

Africa’s tourism sector is on the cusp of a digital transformation, as industry stakeholders from across the continent gathered in Nairobi for the Africa TravelTech Summit and Expo 2025.

Held over two days, the summit brought together travel operators, airline executives, tech innovators, and government representatives, all united by a common goal: to harness the power of technology to propel Africa’s tourism industry into the future.

Tourism in Africa is rebounding steadily after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global travel. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Africa recorded 74.4 million international tourist arrivals in 2023, a 65% increase from 2022.

Kenya alone received 1.96 million international visitors, generating Sh352 billion in tourism earnings. Despite this recovery, experts say Africa's tourism sector is still lagging in digital adoption, and risks being left behind in a rapidly evolving global marketplace.

“There is massive opportunity in the African market, but many players still lack the information and support needed to adopt technology,” said Sherif Riad, Global Commercial Director at Tourmind, a digital tourism solutions provider. “We need targeted awareness efforts so operators can fully harness the benefits of digital transformation.”

Ben Peterson, CEO of Purple Elephant Ventures, emphasised that while travel technology has massive potential, the tools currently available are often not built for the African context.

“Tour technology can both help bring more visitors into the region and streamline how tourism organizations operate,” he said. “But most of the tools in the market were built for other regions and don’t always fit our local realities.”

He highlighted that although over $12 billion has been invested in African startups across various sectors over the past five years, very little of that capital has gone into travel tech. This lack of investment signals an untapped opportunity for innovation. Moreover, he noted that many tourism operators across Africa struggle with low digital literacy, making it essential for tech companies to provide user-friendly solutions along with hands-on support.

“Operators won’t adopt technology unless it clearly solves their problems and adds value,” Peterson added. “That’s why it falls on tech companies to educate and support their customers in using digital tools effectively.”

Kenyan airline Skyward Airlines is among the few regional players actively integrating technology into its operations. Bryan Obula, the airline’s Marketing Manager, shared insights into how Skyward is embracing digital tools to simplify air travel and support tourism growth.

“At Skyward Airlines, we believe that technology is the runway to the future of tourism in Kenya,” said Obula. “From seamless online bookings to real-time flight updates and digital partnerships with local tour operators, we're using tech to make travel more accessible, efficient, and connected. By streamlining the journey, we’re not just flying passengers we’re helping unlock Kenya’s full tourism potential.”

Beyond basic digitization, speakers at the summit also pointed to emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) as potential game changers. Ahmed Yaacoub, Director of Account Management at Dida Travel Technology, stressed that AI can help improve forecasting, automate customer engagement, and enhance personalization all of which are key to attracting and retaining global travelers.

“As investors, we see Africa as a destination with growing demand and great potential,” said Yaacoub. “We aim to expand our market share by providing smart, scalable solutions tailored to African destinations.”

While optimism was high, concerns were also raised about the rise of digital scams, data privacy issues, and the uneven pace of internet penetration across the continent. However, many speakers argued that well-designed tech tools could help reduce fraud and financial leakages by improving transparency and accountability in transactions both for tourists and operators.

The summit concluded with a strong call to action: Africa’s tourism industry must stop treating technology as optional and start viewing it as a strategic necessity.

Speakers agreed that embracing technology would not only enhance visitor experiences but also strengthen internal operations, drive revenue growth, and position Africa as a competitive global destination.

“This is our opportunity to take African tourism to new heights and technology will be at the heart of that journey,” said Peterson in his closing remarks.

As more tourists turn to digital platforms to discover, book, and review travel experiences, the future of African tourism will depend not just on beautiful destinations but on the digital infrastructure that connects them to the world.