×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Elon Musk buys $1 billion in Tesla shares

By AFP | Sep. 15, 2025
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk speaks in front of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck with shattered windows at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California, on November 21, 2019.  (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)

CEO Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth of shares in Tesla, according to a regulatory filing, sending the share price up six percent on Monday.

According to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the billionaire, who also owns social media platform X and space company SpaceX, on Friday acquired 2.57 million shares at prices ranging from $371 to $396.

The purchase came the same month Tesla unveiled a proposed compensation package for Musk that could top $1 trillion if he delivers on his vision for stratospheric growth from new technologies.

Tesla chair and close Musk associate Robyn Denholm has made several business media appearances in recent days, defending the pay package.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"He is a generational leader," Denholm said Friday on Bloomberg TV. "There aren't any other people out there like Elon who can actually lead the company over the next decade or so."

The plan potentially provides Musk -- already the world's wealthiest person -- with up to 12 percent of additional total company shares.

To reach the full award, Tesla must reach a market capitalization of "at least $8.5 trillion by 2035," according to a filing, which announced a shareholder vote on the proposal in November.

Tesla is currently challenging a Delaware court ruling that struck down a 2018 package for Musk worth about $55.8 billion.

Tesla's current market capitalization is just over $1 trillion, down somewhat from its peak following recent weak earnings.

Analysts have largely attributed these declines to Musk's embrace of far-right politicians and causes, which has sparked criticism and sent sales plummeting in major markets.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Elon Musk Tesla SpaceX Tesla Shares
.

Latest Stories

Andenga's bravery puts Absa Bank on the tug of war throne
Andenga's bravery puts Absa Bank on the tug of war throne
Sports
By Ochieng Oyugi
5 mins ago
Sakaja's show unfolds in Nairobi's ever-spinning circus of governance
Opinion
By Dennis Kabaara
15 mins ago
Why banks must take lead in driving Africa's green growth
Opinion
By Paul Russo
18 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why government is the biggest winner in Kenya's lending market
By Graham Kajilwa 8 secs ago
Why government is the biggest winner in Kenya's lending market
Sakaja's show unfolds in Nairobi's ever-spinning circus of governance
By Dennis Kabaara 15 mins ago
Sakaja's show unfolds in Nairobi's ever-spinning circus of governance
Financial service providers win big in VAT exemption row
By Kamau Muthoni 33 mins ago
Financial service providers win big in VAT exemption row
War against Matiang'i: How State power is being deployed in Gusii
By David Odongo 49 mins ago
War against Matiang'i: How State power is being deployed in Gusii
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved