State urged to lift restrictions on drone deliveries

Logistics firms say drones are cost-effective and could assist with inventory management and order picking. [File, Standard]

Logistics firms want the government to lift restrictions on the use of drones to transport lightweight packages from their warehouses to customers.

Warehouse logistics players in Mombasa say the uptake of the use of unmanned aerial vehicles to transport goods is being hindered by regulatory hurdles, job losses, and security-related fears.

Abud Jamal, the chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Mombasa chapter, said drones could aid in last-mile deliveries, inspections, and surveillance.

“The time has come for the government to open up airspace and embrace new technology, as the use of drones to transport light cargo during a disaster is very urgent,” said Jamal.

He said drones are cost-effective and could assist with inventory management and order picking, which would ultimately lower business costs, translating into lower prices of goods for consumers.

Jamal said restrictions on the use of drones had discouraged drone manufacturers from investing in the country.

As Kenya keeps restricting the use of drones, experts project that the volume of goods delivered by commercial drones worldwide will reach five million in 2024.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), in a global report titled Drone Deliveries: Taking Retail and Logistics to New Heights, has projected that the volume would soar to 808 million within 10 years.

It suggests that retailers and logistics companies can improve customer experience, find new customers, and boost efficiency by using drone deliveries.

“The value of goods delivered to consumers by drones worldwide will grow by 74 per cent annually, from $251 million (Sh32.38 billion) in 2024 to $65,177 million (Sh8.408 trillion) in 2034,” states the report.

In an interview, KNCCI’s Jamal said transportation of snake venom by drones to remote places, instead of the use of ambulances for transportation, could save many lives.

“Delivery of food and medicine by drones during disasters is acceptable across the globe. Kenya should move away from costly helicopters to deliver such essential items,” he said.

The Mombasa KNCCI boss said drones can safely deliver even the national examination papers and ballot papers to remote parts if the government is serious about embracing technology.

He was speaking at a meeting with Kenya International Freight and Warehouse (KIFWA) in preparation for the International Trade and Logistics Summit in Mombasa, slated for October 27-28 this year.

“In partnership with local and international business communities, global logistics firms, maritime agencies, and lending industry associations, we want to deliver a world-class summit that connects East Africa with international trade and logistics,” said Jamal.

Mombasa Governor Abdulsamad Nassir said the county government has partnered with Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association, and KNCCI to hold a trade fair summit.

Nassir said with Mombasa being the gateway for the East and Central regions, investors could benefit a lot if they invested more in the port.

“Mombasa is the hub of many businesses. What investors need to do is to be innovative and come up with logistics solutions,” said Nassir.

“The government must approve drone use for transporting light goods, such as snake venom, to remote rural areas unreachable quickly by traditional means. This will address critical needs and save lives,” added KNCCI's Jamal.

He said strict legislation on the use of the gadgets has scared away many foreign investors interested in establishing drone manufacturing companies in Mombasa.

During the trade fair, drone manufacturing companies have agreed to come and exhibit a variety of drones for transporting light cargo from the importers to the buyers.

The summit comes at a pivotal moment in East Africa when the supply chain is rapidly developing, which calls for policymakers to bring changes to match the developing society,” said Jamal.

KIFWA Chairman Rajab Hamis said the summit will be a platform for genuine business transformation, so the players in all industries who have never had the opportunity to attend an international trade fair can come see for themselves.

“We invite industry players, logistics entrepreneurs, and professionals to join us for the two days of high-impact networking, exhibition opportunities, and knowledge sharing that will help in driving the region’s economic momentum,” said Hamis.

“We want to facilitate trade opportunities for both local and international, and have people have international connections with global markets and make people enter new business agreements.”

He said Kenya will showcase logistic innovation and highlight advanced technology, digital tools, and an AI-driven solution in logistics and supply chain management.

Hamis said he hopes that the summit will make the government shape its policy change to accelerate digital transformation in logistics and maritime.

The meeting will showcase itself as a hub for innovative trade and logistics solutions and enhance regional and international networks for logistics professionals.