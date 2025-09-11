×
UN to spend Sh43b on renovation, construction of offices at Gigiri

By Graham Kajilwa | Sep. 11, 2025
UN CFP Principal Programme Manager Jack Howard displays an artistic impression of the proposed new UN office complex in Nairobi, August 28, 2025. [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

The United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) will spend $340 million (Sh43 billion) on the construction and renovation of conference facilities and office blocks.

UNON Director General Mrs Zainab Bangura said the move is meant to build capacity for the complex to be able to host more UN agency offices, events and activities in the future.

