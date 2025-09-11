UN to spend Sh43b on renovation, construction of offices at Gigiri

The United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) will spend $340 million (Sh43 billion) on the construction and renovation of conference facilities and office blocks.
UNON Director General Mrs Zainab Bangura said the move is meant to build capacity for the complex to be able to host more UN agency offices, events and activities in the future.
