×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KRA recovers Sh123 million in rice tax fraud probe

By David Njaaga | Sep. 5, 2025
KRA recovers Sh123 million in taxes after uncovering irregular clearance of 161 containers of rice. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has recovered Sh123 million in taxes after uncovering irregular clearance of 161 containers of rice at a Mombasa freight station.

The clearance took place between August 1 and August 23, but was detected during routine audit checks.

KRA said it acted immediately to stop the loss and recover the full amount.

“We have launched a joint investigation with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and other agencies to identify and prosecute all those involved, including any of our staff,” said the Commissioner of Customs and Border Control on Friday, September 5.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The authority said it will not tolerate corruption within its ranks and warned that anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law.

“We remain committed to protecting public revenue and ensuring that such schemes are stopped before they cause loss,” noted the Commissioner.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KRA Crackdown Irregular Clearance Containers of Rice Mombasa Freight Station
.

Latest Stories

State moves to rein in wayward telcos with new competition rules
State moves to rein in wayward telcos with new competition rules
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
Big win for 600 ex-Stanchart staff in Sh30b payout battle with bank
Courts
By Nancy Gitonga
3 hrs ago
Why David Maillu is a goldmine Machakos leaders just won't see
Opinion
By Egara Kabaji
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The broad based CSs at one: ODM quartet, Mt Kenya trio and the betrayal of Gen Zs
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
The broad based CSs at one: ODM quartet, Mt Kenya trio and the betrayal of Gen Zs
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
Big win for 600 ex-Stanchart staff in Sh30b payout battle with bank
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Big win for 600 ex-Stanchart staff in Sh30b payout battle with bank
What Kenya risks if stripped of US Non-NATO ally status
By Denis Omondi 9 hrs ago
What Kenya risks if stripped of US Non-NATO ally status
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved