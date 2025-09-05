KRA recovers Sh123 million in rice tax fraud probe

KRA recovers Sh123 million in taxes after uncovering irregular clearance of 161 containers of rice. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has recovered Sh123 million in taxes after uncovering irregular clearance of 161 containers of rice at a Mombasa freight station.

The clearance took place between August 1 and August 23, but was detected during routine audit checks.

KRA said it acted immediately to stop the loss and recover the full amount.

“We have launched a joint investigation with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and other agencies to identify and prosecute all those involved, including any of our staff,” said the Commissioner of Customs and Border Control on Friday, September 5.

The authority said it will not tolerate corruption within its ranks and warned that anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law.

“We remain committed to protecting public revenue and ensuring that such schemes are stopped before they cause loss,” noted the Commissioner.