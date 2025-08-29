Kenya endorses IGAD's new regional pandemic preparedness project

Signing of Communique on Pandemic Preparedness and Response Project (PREPARE)by IGAD member states.[Courtesy]

Kenya has backed a fresh regional effort aimed at boosting pandemic preparedness and response within the Horn of Africa, pledging to deepen cross-border cooperation and invest more in early warning systems.

The commitment was announced during the launch of the Pandemic Preparedness and Response Initiative (PREPARE) at an Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) meeting in Uganda.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, said the COVID-19 pandemic had underscored the need for stronger resilience mechanisms against future health threats.

“Our region faces common risks that do not respect borders. Only through united action can we build a resilient system capable of withstanding future crises,” she told ministers, development partners and delegates gathered at the Speke Munyonyo Resort Conference Centre.

The PREPARE project will prioritize strengthening healthcare infrastructure, surveillance systems, medical supply chains, and community engagement across IGAD member states.

The PS noted that the initiative aligns with Kenya’s National Action Plan for Health Security, currently in its final stages.

“Kenya has already made significant progress through investment in primary healthcare, national and county-level surveillance, and reforms that emphasize disease prevention and control,” she said.

She added that proactive preparation, early detection, and rapid regional collaboration are key to saving lives and safeguarding economies.

Ms. Muthoni stressed that pandemic preparedness should not be left to governments alone, but should include civil society, the private sector, communities, and development partners.

Kenya, she said, is particularly keen on enhancing cross-border health cooperation, especially in the northern and western regions where trade and migration flows are high. IGAD’s platform, she added, provides an opportunity to harmonize travel and trade protocols, strengthen joint surveillance, and coordinate contingency plans with neighboring states.

The PS also welcomed support from international partners and regional bodies in helping finance and operationalize the new initiative.

“Kenya remains committed to transparency, accountability, and partnerships. This programme will not only reinforce our constitutional obligation to protect citizens but also align us with IGAD regional norms and standards,” she said.

The meeting concluded with IGAD member states reaffirming their commitment to adopt a One Health approach that integrates human, animal and environmental health in pandemic prevention and response strategies.