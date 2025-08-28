×
flynas commences direct Riyadh-Nairobi flights

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 28, 2025
The flights will provide Kenyan travelers with streamlined access to Saudi Arabia for leisure, business, and pilgrimage.

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the African market, Saudi low-cost carrier flynas will launch three weekly direct flights between Riyadh and Nairobi starting October 2, 2025. 

The expansion aligns with both the airline’s growth strategy and Saudi Arabia’s broader national objectives to enhance connectivity in the tourism and aviation sectors.

 “This connection reinforces our commitment to making travel more accessible and affordable. It supports Kenya’s tourism economy, creates cross-border commercial opportunities," the Director of Corporate Communications at the airline Waleed Alahmed explained.

The new route establishes Nairobi as a key gateway between East Africa and the Middle East, supporting increased travel for tourism, trade, and religious purposes. 

It will provide Kenyan travelers with streamlined access to Saudi Arabia for leisure, business, and pilgrimage, while also facilitating inbound travel and investment from the Kingdom into Kenya.

Nairobi becomes the fourth African destination in flynas’ network, joining Addis Ababa, Entebbe, and Djibouti.

The route launch comes as Saudi Arabia continues to deepen economic and diplomatic partnerships across the African continent, leveraging aviation as a catalyst for regional growth.

