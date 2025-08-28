New 'Jahazi' project charts sustainable course for EAC's blue economy

The East African region loses over Sh53.535 billion annually to illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. [File, Standard]

Steeped in maritime heritage and livelihoods, East Africa’s coastline—from the storied Swahili trading cities to bustling modern fishing communities—has long relied on the ocean for sustenance and prosperity.

Yet today, this marine lifeline teeters under the weight of unchecked pressures: from climate threats to widespread illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

In this brutal calculus, the region loses over $415 million (Sh53.535 billion) annually to IUU fishing, a staggering drain on both economies and ecosystems.

Enter The Jahazi Project, a bold, multi-country initiative launched by Ascending Africa, presented as a beacon of hope for both conservation and growth.

Drawing on the symbolism of the traditional Swahili dhow, or jahazi, the project aims to guide East Africa’s blue economy toward a sustainable and equitable future.

The concept of the blue economy encompasses the coastal and marine sectors—encompassing fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, shipping, and renewable energy—with immense potential for job creation, food security, and resilience.

Authorities estimate Africa’s blue economy is set to hit $405 billion (Sh52.245 trillion) by 2030, rising from a current base of around $300 billion (Sh38.7 trillion) annually.

This surge could translate into millions of new jobs and revenues—but only if development is tempered by environmental stewardship.

As the African Union projects growth to $576 billion (74.304 trillion) by 2063, experts warn that unregulated exploitation puts the blue economy’s promise at risk.

IUU fishing erodes more than fish stocks. It distorts markets, displaces small-scale fishers, and strips governments of license fees, taxes, and export revenues.

In East Africa, small-scale fisheries alone account for more than half the regional tuna catch, yet are often squeezed out by distant-water fleets skirting regulations.

Beyond economic loss, unregulated fishing undermines food security and destabilises security, with vessels often linked to networks involved in human trafficking and smuggling.

In Somalia’s case, decades of illegal trawling by foreign vessels have stripped up to $300 million (38.7 billion) per year in marine resources from local communities. Yet when national efforts work, results are transformative. Kenya’s Coast Guard—established in 2018—cut IUU fishing in its territorial waters by nearly 70 per cent, highlighting the power of coordinated enforcement.

According to Ascending Africa, The Jahazi Project is designed around four pillars: strengthening maritime surveillance and enforcement; empowering communities; policy advocacy; and education and awareness.

Tackling IUU fishing head-on through joint patrols, enhanced monitoring, and closing regulatory gaps is at the core. Just as important is building capacity in coastal villages, nurturing sustainable fishing cooperatives, and promoting alternative income streams.

The project also seeks to work with governments and regional bodies to align economic growth with environmental sustainability, while instilling marine stewardship through school programs, universities, and grassroots initiatives.

Michael Mallya, spokesperson for the project, framed it vividly: “The blue economy holds enormous potential for East Africa, but this promise is at risk … With The Jahazi Project, we are committed to joining forces, amplifying these efforts, and ensuring our oceans remain abundant for generations to come.”

The program’s initial phase will take place in Tanzania, Kenya, and Mozambique, with plans to expand across the broader Southwest Indian Ocean region.

Activities include piloting community-driven marine conservation zones and launching joint maritime patrols to counter illegal fishing vessels.

In Tanzania, where the project was recently unveiled, officials signalled optimism that collaboration among NGOs, regulatory bodies, and fishing communities would help safeguard ecosystems and level up economic resilience.

Ambitious blue economy strategies come with steep price tags. Scaling sustainable marine industries across Africa would require roughly $70 billion (Sh9.03 trillion) in annual investments through 2030—a level of investment experts say is not yet forthcoming.

They foster coordination, build capacity, and catalyse investments, but their success depends on political will, regional cooperation, and sustained financing.

Michael Mallya of Ascending Africa emphasises unity among governments, investors, and communities to ensure lasting ocean health and shared prosperity.

A Kenyan Coast Guard representative noted that reliance on training and cooperation has already helped slash IUU fishing in its waters by nearly 70 per cent through effective law enforcement and partnerships.

A World Wide Fund (WWF) study in the Southwest Indian Ocean found that illegal tuna and shrimp fishing may cost regional economies up to $142.8 million (18.4212 billion) annually, hurting food security and worsening poverty.

Naming the initiative after a jahazi—the traditional Swahili dhow—touches deeper meanings: heritage, resilience, navigation in shifting seas.

The symbolism connects with local communities, underscoring that safeguarding marine resources is also about upholding identity.

As coastal communities contend with climate-change impacts, dwindling yields, and economic uncertainty, The Jahazi Project seeks more than ecological restoration—it aims to rekindle cultural pride and agency.

The long-term vision is clear: a coastline where ecosystems flourish, economies rebound, and cultural roots are celebrated. Still, ambitions must meet execution. Sustained funding from investors, international partners, and regional governments remains critical.

Strengthening enforcement will require better tools, training, and coordination across maritime security agencies.