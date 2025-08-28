No more hidden fees as CBK moves to enforce new loan pricing model

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has introduced a new loan pricing system that will change how borrowers pay interest on loans in a significant move to make lending by commercial banks more transparent and responsive.
The new rules take effect on September 1, 2025, for all new variable-rate loans. Existing variable-rate loans will transition to the new system by February 28, 2026.
