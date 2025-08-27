×
Brewing dreams on the streets of Kisumu

By Rogers Otiso | Aug. 27, 2025
Vianney Irankeje, and Bruce Ishimwe with buckets of snacks, 10 litre coffee stationed at Jomo Kenyatta Highway, Kisumu to sell coffee.[Rodgers Otiso/Standard]

In Kisumu City, as travellers hurry through matatu stages in the early morning and late evening, the smell of hot street coffee fills the air. For many, it is a quick, affordable drink to warm the body and start the day. But for the young men selling it, each cup is more than coffee; it is a livelihood in the course of making ends meet.

Street coffee, fondly known as Kahawa is a popular fast drink in Kenya. It is usually sold in disposable cups for as little as Sh10. It has become an inseparable part of urban life, especially in the mornings and evenings when the air is cold. Vendors often add spices like ginger (tangawizi) or lemon (ndimu) to enhance the flavor, giving it a sharp, warming taste that keeps customers coming back.

