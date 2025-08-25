Banks race to counties as SME financing demand surges

Sidian Bank CEO Chege Thumbi (left) and Nyandarua Governor Moses Kiarie Ndirangu cut a ribbon during the launch of the bank’s Ol Kalou branch.

Growing agribusiness and small-scale trade in central Kenya are fueling new demand for financial services as farmers and entrepreneurs seek easier access to credit.

For many in regions like Nyandarua, access to affordable loans has long been a challenge, slowing investment in agriculture and limiting the growth of small enterprises.

Analysts say mid-tier lenders are increasingly targeting counties in the Mt. Kenya region to fill this gap by combining branch networks with digital platforms to reach underserved markets.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has noted that limited access to formal financing remains one of the biggest constraints facing small businesses, even as rural areas emerge as new economic hubs.

Industry players view the push into counties as part of a broader trend of banks expanding beyond Nairobi to tap growth in the agribusiness and SME sectors.

Against this backdrop, Sidian Bank, a mid-tier lender in Kenya’s banking industry, has opened a new branch in Ol Kalou to tap into the growing agribusiness and SME market.

The outlet, its 49th nationwide, will serve farmers, traders and small businesses along the Gilgil to Nyahururu corridor.

Chief Executive Officer Chege Thumbi said the branch is designed to make financing more accessible to enterprises outside major towns.

“Our goal is to support farmers and traders by bringing banking services closer to where economic activity is taking place,” he noted.

Nyandarua Governor Moses Kiarie Ndirangu, who presided over the launch, said improved access to loans would help unlock the county’s economic potential.

“By supporting farmers and small businesses with financing, Sidian Bank is becoming a partner in Nyandarua’s journey of economic transformation,” he said.

The bank reported a post-tax profit of Sh 1.01 billion for the first half of 2025, nearly double the amount for the same period last year.