Safaricom unveils new B-live data bundle

Fawzia Ali, the Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Safaricom has unveiled new B-Live, an innovative time-based data bundle designed to redefine the internet experience for customers.

This innovation adds to Safaricom’s existing traditional MB/GB bundle option, giving customers more choices.

Customers can now access a non-stop browsing of 1 hour at Sh20, 3 hours at Sh50 and 6 hours at Sh150, giving them the freedom and flexibility to stay connected in a way that suits their lifestyle.

From students catching up on online classes, to creators streaming and uploading content, to professionals working on the go.

“We recognise that our customers are different. Some prefer managing their usage in MBs or GBs, while others simply want to enjoy the internet for a set period of time. By adding this option, we’re putting control back in the hands of our customers and enabling them to focus on what matters most—whether that’s learning, creating, connecting, or hustling”, said Chief Consumer Business Officer Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi.

By expanding bundle options, the telco said, it seeks to ensure that every customer, including the youth, creators, entrepreneurs, and professionals, has the power to choose what works for them.

Recently, Safaricom launched the Emerald Platform, a premium customer engagement platform designed to offer personalised services, exclusive rewards, and elevated care.

The platform is tailored to provide top-tier customers with key benefits across Safaricom’s key products and services, including enhanced roaming services, e-Sim technology, seamless payments, and post-pay plans.

Customers will also gain access to invitations to high-profile networking and lifestyle events. The initiative aligns with Safaricom’s commitment to customers and the undertaking to deliver tailored experiences that create connections with customers.

Speaking at the launch event, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa emphasised the company’s dedication to placing customers at the heart of its innovation journey.

“As we celebrate 25 years of transforming lives, we remain committed to leveraging technology to deliver innovative, customer-first solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities,” he said.