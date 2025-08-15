Marketing tech company banks on new platform to link brands with culture and creativity

Belva Digital Chief Executive Officer Serah Katusya with Founder and Group CEO Fred Kithinzi, after the launch of the SHIFT platform. [Courtesy]

A marketing technology company Belva Digital is now baking on its new platform designed to position brands at the intersection of technology, culture, and creativity.

Named SHIFT, the platform aims at unlocking growth for businesses ready to thrive in an ever-changing world.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Serah Katusya said by merging cutting-edge technology with culturally relevant storytelling and bold creativity, SHIFT aims to equip businesses with the tools, strategies, and inspiration to stay ahead in competitive markets.

According to her, today’s consumers are demanding more from businesses than ever before.

She said consumers, are not only buying products but choosing brands that are purpose-driven, meet them in their real-life context, and go beyond profit to create genuine connections with people and the planet.

“SHIFT exists to help brands rise to this challenge, giving them the insights, tools, and creative strategies to remain relevant, trusted, and impactful,” she said.

Ms Katusya said the platform is a movement for brands ready to move from transactional marketing to building deep, authentic, and lasting connections with their audiences.

“At SHIFT, we’re not just talking about what should be done; we’re showing brands how to make it happen, from capturing attention beyond the 3-second rule to creating long-term connections through storytelling,” she said.

Her remarks were emphasized by Founder and Group CEO Fred Kithinzi who said the platform is built around a central question for today’s marketers on how to create authentic, culturally relevant stories that drive brand growth now and into the future.

“SHIFT happens at the intersection of pressure and potential, when challenges push us to think differently and opportunities inspire us to act boldly,” said Kithinzi.

According to Mr Kithinzi, the question shaped keynote conversations underscoring the power of storytelling as a driver of business growth.

While highlighting the opportunities platforms like TikTok present for brands, Jesudetan Onasanya of Aleph said stories are not just good for entertainment but are good for business.

Betty Njiraini of Eskimi said data-driven creative captures attention, pushes engagement, and drives true impact.