Fuel prices drop marginally in latest Epra review. [File, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has cut fuel prices marginally by Sh1 in its latest review cycle.

The reduction affects kerosene and super petrol. Diesel prices remain unchanged for the period.

As such, the maximum allowable price of a litre of petrol will be Sh182.03 in Mombasa, Sh185.31 in Nairobi, Sh185.35 in Nakuru, Sh185.16 in Kisumu, and Sh185.17 in Eldoret

"In the period under review, the maximum allowed pump prices for super petrol and kerosene decrease by Sh1.00/litre respectively while the price of diesel remains unchanged," Epra said in a statement.

The drop has been necessitated by a less than one per cent reduction in the landing cost of the product.

"The average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased by 0.73 per cent from $628.30 per cubic metre in June 2025 to $623.71 per cubic metre in July 2025," said Epra.

"Diesel increased by 3.08 per cent from $616.59 per cubic metre to $638.58 per cubic metre while kerosene increased by 3.20 per cent from $608.54 per cubic metre to $628.02 per cubic metre over the same period."

In July, Epra increased fuel prices by a steep margin of Sh8.99, causing an outcry among motorists and businesses.

Petrol was increased by Sh8.99, while diesel and kerosene were also adjusted upwards by Sh8.67 and Sh9.65, respectively.

Epra explained that the steep increase in fuel prices then was a result of an increase in the landing costs of the products.

“The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 6.45 per cent from Sh76,436 per cubic metre in May 2025 to Sh81,169 per cubic metre in June 2025,” said Epra.