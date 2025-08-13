Safal MRM Foundation, AutoXpress target youth with automotive training

Sarit Shah, Albert Sigei, and Kaushik Shah share a light moment at the official launch of the Light Vehicle Mechanics Training Programme at AutoXpress Headquarters on Mombasa Road. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

The Safal MRM Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Mabati Rolling Mills Limited (MRM), has partnered with AutoXpress, East Africa’s leading auto parts and service provider, to launch a transformative skills training programme in light vehicle mechanics.

The initiative, which is also supported by Dunlop Tyres, aims to equip underprivileged youth with practical job-ready skills for the automotive industry.

The programme was officially unveiled during a breakfast event held at the AutoXpress Training School on Mombasa Road and attended by the Chairman of Safal MRM Foundation, the Managing Director of AutoXpress and other key stakeholders.

As a cornerstone of AutoXpress’s CSR strategy, this initiative addresses the growing skills gap in Kenya’s automotive sector.

The comprehensive training programme includes classroom instruction, mentorship and hands-on learning at AutoXpress training facilities—culminating in real-world experience across its extensive branch network.

“Through this partnership, we are not just creating opportunities; we are shaping brighter futures,” said Sarit Shah, Chairman of Safal MRM Foundation. “Technical training is a powerful tool for economic empowerment and sustainable community development.” Sandeep Shah, Managing Director, AutoXpress Limited, added, “AutoXpress is proud to collaborate with the Safal MRM Foundation to nurture the next generation of automotive professionals.

This programme reflects our commitment to youth empowerment and job creation through impactful, industry-driven training.”

The launch featured testimonials from current trainees, speeches by programme leaders, and a guided tour of the AutoXpress Training School—showcasing the initiative’s immersive, real-world learning environment.

The initiative is closely aligned with the Safal MRM Foundation’s mission to drive positive change through education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and shelter.

By prioritising vocational training, the Foundation aims to create economic opportunities and build resilient communities.