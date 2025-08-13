Why State has abandoned plans for Sh468b Nairobi-Mombasa expressway

The government has abandoned the ambitious plan for the $3.6 billion (Sh468 billion) expressway to Mombasa, opting to instead expand the existing Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.
The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA), in a notice, said the proposal for the expressway does not meet the criteria, hence the decision to abandon it.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted