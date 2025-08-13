×
The Standard

Why State has abandoned plans for Sh468b Nairobi-Mombasa expressway

By Graham Kajilwa | Aug. 13, 2025
A section of the Nairobi-Mombasa highway with the Standard Gauge Railway in the background. The road will now be expanded to accommodate more traffic. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The government has abandoned the ambitious plan for the $3.6 billion (Sh468 billion) expressway to Mombasa, opting to instead expand the existing Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA), in a notice, said the proposal for the expressway does not meet the criteria, hence the decision to abandon it.

.

.

.

The Standard
