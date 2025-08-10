Region's rising economic potential draws trade exhibitors to Nairobi

Flower exhibitors at the International Floriculture Trade Expo (IFTEX 2025), held at the Oshwal Centre, Westlands in Nairobi. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Countries including Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania continue to demonstrate robust gross domestic product growth, positioning East Africa as one of the world’s fastest-growing economic regions.

This expansion has fostered a burgeoning middle class, driving demand for high-quality goods and services.

Growing investment in border efficiency and regional transport networks is reducing costs and accelerating business operations, and with the African Continental Free Trade Area, businesses in East Africa are set for improved access to a market of over 400 million people through increased intra-African trade.

Banking on this positive outlook, the Dawoodi Bohra community of Kenya hosted the first Africa Trade Expo 2025 (ATE2025), transforming the Catholic University of Eastern Africa grounds into a vibrant hub of commercial activity and international exchange.

The three-day event, running from August 8-10, brought together exhibitors and buyers from around the world to unlock new trade opportunities, while showcasing East Africa’s economic potential.

Enterprise and diversity

Fifty of the exhibitors were small and medium-sized enterprises, highlighting the region’s growing entrepreneurial spirit and diversity.

“We are proud to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship here today, where businesses of all sizes have been given a platform to seize new possibilities and forge paths to greater success,” said Shabbir Nomani, chairman of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Nairobi.

“For the Dawoodi Bohras, faith and business values are welded together by principles that champion fair dealings and collective progress, “he added.

Moiz Hassanali, project coordinator for ATE2025, said East Africa stands among Africa’s most dynamic and rapidly developing regions.

“With this Expo, we aim to inspire entrepreneurs to harness our region’s youthful population as well as the diverse and expanding infrastructure for collective growth and prosperity.”

The Dawoodi Bohra community has deep business roots across East Africa.

It has established enterprises in sectors ranging from real estate and manufacturing to technology and trade services, which have created job opportunities, contributed to skills development, and promoted entrepreneurial growth within the region.