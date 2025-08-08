Errand App debuts to revolutionise deliveries in Kenya

Founder and CEO Vivian Keyaer leads her team to cut a cake during the launch of the Errand App at United Kenya Club, State House Road, in Nairobi on August 8, 2025. [Courtesy]

Kenya has taken a bold step into the future of homegrown logistics with the launch of Errand App — a digital platform designed to turn everyday errands into a fast, reliable, and stress-free experience while creating thousands of new income opportunities for young people.

From groceries and bill payments to parcel drop-offs and picking up forgotten essentials, the app connects users with a growing pool of vetted errand runners. These service providers — operating on foot, motorbike, tuktuk, bicycle, or even the traditional mkokoteni handcart — offer flexible delivery options for customers seeking speed and convenience.

Initially rolled out in Nairobi, Errand App promises to save users hours lost in traffic while boosting personal productivity and injecting new life into Kenya’s gig economy. The platform incorporates live tracking, secure in-app payments, and customer ratings, making it more than a delivery service — it is a livelihood engine for tech-savvy youth in search of flexible and dignified work.

“At the heart of Errand App is trust,” said founder and CEO Vivian Keyaer during the launch held at the United Kenya Club in Nairobi. “We are operating in a sector that has traditionally been informal and unpredictable. That is why we have a strict vetting process, which includes background checks, ID verification, and in-person training on professionalism, customer service, and app usage before activating runners.”

The event brought together media, logistics partners, and early adopters, many of whom shared stories of transitioning from informal hustles to steady income streams through the platform.

Mercy Barasa, the company’s Communications and Marketing Manager, said the service aims to be more than a courier. “While most delivery companies focus only on parcels, we empower users to delegate a wide range of tasks — from bill payments and shopping to document drop-offs,” she noted. “Our model is device-based and low-cost, making it easy to scale to other towns. We aim to reach all 47 counties.”

The app, now available on Google Play, is part of a bigger vision to formalise an informal sector and open new economic opportunities. Over the next year, the company targets onboarding at least 10,000 youth, tapping underutilised transport modes such as bicycles and handcarts to expand access to job opportunities for those with limited capital.

Keyaer said the service addresses a daily frustration for many Kenyans — last-minute errands, urgent payments, and forgotten items. “With just a few taps, you can delegate a task and track it in real time. It’s convenience with accountability,” she said.

Expansion plans include Kisumu, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Eldoret, with a focus on partnerships with financial institutions, insurers, e-commerce platforms, retailers, and telecom companies.

“Kenya’s youth unemployment challenge is urgent, and innovation must be part of the solution,” Keyaer emphasised. “We are looking for partners who share our vision of reimagining how errands and deliveries work in towns across the country.”

With Errand App, Kenya is not just embracing modern delivery services — it is pioneering a model for inclusive, tech-enabled economic empowerment that aligns with the ambitions of a new generation.