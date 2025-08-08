×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Stanbic posts Sh6.5b half-year profit as it ramps up client support

By Esther Dianah | Aug. 8, 2025

Stanbic Bank, Chief Financial and Value Officer Dennis Musau, Stanbic Holdings Plc Group CEO Patrick Mweheire, Chairman Joseph Muganda and Stanbic Bank Kenya and South Sudan CEO Joshua Oigara during the Stanbic Holdings half-year 2025 financial results briefing, on August 7, 2025. [Courtesy]

Stanbic Holdings Plc has posted a profit after tax of Sh6.5 billion and delivered a return on equity of 17.4 per cent in the first six months of this year.

The lender's performance for the period was underpinned by resilient non-interest revenue generation and lower credit impairment charges, which helped cushion the impact of a decline in net interest income.

The listed lender, with operations in Kenya and South Sudan, noted that while year-on-year organic growth remained subdued, its continued focus on operational excellence and robust risk management enhanced its fortitude and strengthened its long-term growth outlook.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

During the period, Stanbic recorded a nine per cent increase in active clients, driven by the continued optimisation of its products and digital platforms.

This growth, coupled with targeted client support initiatives, strengthened the lender's credit position, contributing to a four per cent expansion in the balance sheet from the December 2024 closing position.

Speaking on the half-year performance, the bank's chief executive for Kenya and South Sudan Joshua Oigara said the Kenyan economy remained stable amidst persistent headwinds. "Nonetheless, some pressures persist as evidenced by sluggish private sector credit uptake, high fiscal deficits and geopolitical risks," he noted.

"We believe that our business will continue to demonstrate resilience and keep momentum even as the market continues to post recovery."

He said during the reporting period, all four business lines demonstrated robustness and strategic execution, with corporate and investment banking playing a key role in facilitating a new $1.5 billion (Sh200 billion) Eurobond issuance, tender offer for the Kenya, reinforcing its leadership in sovereign advisory.

Business and commercial banking continued to support the real economy, disbursing Sh16.4 billion in loans to SMEs across various sectors.

Chief Financial and Value Officer Dennis Musau said the half-year results signal steady progress, anchored in a stable macroeconomic climate and recovering private sector credit growth.

"Commercial lending to the private sector grew by two per cent in May, up from a contraction of 2.9 per cent in January—signalling a rebound in demand alongside easing interest rates. We continue to refine our strategic focus, leveraging our core strengths to unlock long-term value and deliver sustainable returns for our shareholders in an evolving market landscape," he noted

The bank recorded a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 9.5, which is below industry levels at 17.6 per cent, and representative of a healthy asset book. ‘

The bank also reduced its lending rates by 180 basis points cumulatively in response to Kenya’s easing monetary policy stance.

"Profit after tax declined by nine per cent to Sh6.5 billion, largely impacted by lower net interest income and elevated operating expenses, primarily due to prior year base effects," noted the lender.

Customer deposits closed at Sh330 billion, a four per cent increase from December 2024, while loans and advances stood at Sh233 billion, representing a one per cent growth over the same period. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Stanbic Holdings Plc Stanbic CEO Joshua Oigara Stanbic Client Support Initiatives
.

Latest Stories

Sudan paramilitary attack killed 18 civilians: monitor
Sudan paramilitary attack killed 18 civilians: monitor
Africa
By AFP
48 mins ago
'Gachagua must be questioned over terrorism claims', DP Kindiki, Murkomen say
Politics
By Denis Omondi
1 hr ago
Families mourn multiple kin lost in Kisumu accident as death toll hits 26
National
By Rodgers Otiso and Clinton Ambujo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Parliament cited for rent seeking in the name of oversight role
By Josphat Thiong’o 10 hrs ago
Parliament cited for rent seeking in the name of oversight role
When a nation loses faith in its justice system, chaos and mob rule fill the void
By Hudson Gumbihi 10 hrs ago
When a nation loses faith in its justice system, chaos and mob rule fill the void
How billions were moved in a shadowy web through e-Citizen
By Josphat Thiongó 1 day ago
How billions were moved in a shadowy web through e-Citizen
How Uhuru could muddy the waters for Gachagua and Ruto
By Ndungu Gachane 1 day ago
How Uhuru could muddy the waters for Gachagua and Ruto
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved