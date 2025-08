President William Ruto during the Hustler Fund launch on November 30, 2022 in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Claims by a human rights body that the Hustler Fund is operating at a net loss of 71.5 per cent have raised questions about its business model.

While Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has dismissed the claims, continuous funding of the fund from the Exchequer has been described as unsustainable.