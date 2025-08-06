How firm's bid to turn waste into cash is paying off

Models usher in guest during Mpesa Sokoni festival on 2nd August 2025 at Mamboleo in Kisumu. [Michael Mute, Standard]

On the shores of Lake Victoria, where water hyacinth often chokes fishing boats and piles of waste paper gather in the backstreets, two brothers saw an opportunity.

At this year’s M-Pesa Sokoni Festival in Kisumu, their eco-friendly business, Takawiri Craft Enterprise, was the talk of the crowd.